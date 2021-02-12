REBusinessOnline

29th Street Capital Acquires 254-Unit Multifamily Community in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Avana-Sterling-Ridge-The-Woodlands

Each unit at Avana Sterling Ridge in The Woodlands has a built-in desk providing a home office to residents.

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — Chicago-based investment firm 29th Street Capital has acquired Avana Sterling Ridge Apartments, a 254-unit multifamily community located north of Houston in The Woodlands. According to Apartments.com, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and a pool, fitness center, media center and a game room. The new ownership plans to rebrand the Class B property, implement a limited interior renovation package and improve the property’s exterior, clubhouse and amenity spaces. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

 

