29th Street Capital Acquires 280-Unit Apartment Community in Overland Park, Kansas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kansas, Midwest, Multifamily

Built in 1984, 79 Metcalf Apartments is a 280-unit, Class C community.

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — 29th Street Capital (29SC) has acquired 79 Metcalf Apartments in Overland Park for an undisclosed price. The purchase marks the firm’s first multifamily acquisition in the Kansas City metro area. Built in 1984, 79 Metcalf Apartments is a 280-unit, Class C community. 29SC plans to fully renovate all units, enhance amenities and install new exterior siding. Haven Residential, 29SC’s in-house property management service, will oversee management and leasing. The seller was undisclosed.