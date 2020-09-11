29th Street Capital Acquires 308-Unit Live Oak Place Apartments Near San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Live Oak Place Apartments in San Antonio totals 308 units. The property was built in 1984.

LIVE OAK, TEXAS — 29th Street Capital (29SC) has acquired Live Oak Place Apartments, a 308-unit multifamily community located in the San Antonio suburb of Live Oak. Built in 1984, the property features studio, one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 408 to 857 square feet. Amenities include a pool, pet play area and onsite laundry facilities. 29SC will invest in capital improvements to the unit interiors, building exteriors and amenity spaces. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.