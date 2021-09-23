REBusinessOnline

29th Street Capital Acquires 362-Unit San Cierra Apartments in Northwest Houston

San Cierra Apartments in Houston totals 362 units. The property was built in 2008.

HOUSTON — Chicago-based 29th Street Capital has acquired San Cierra Apartments, a 362-unit multifamily community located in the Cypresswood neighborhood in northwest Houston. Built in 2008, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with nickel fixtures and hardware, individual washers and dryers, granite countertops and island kitchens. Communal amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center, theater room, business center, children’s play area, a coffee bar and package concierge services. The new ownership plans to implement a capital improvement plan that will renovate unit interiors by adding smart-home features such as ecobee thermostats and Ring doorbells, as well as modern backsplashes and updated kitchen appliances. Landscaping will also be upgraded, and a new yoga/spin studio will be added to the fitness center.

