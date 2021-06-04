29th Street Capital Acquires Parq at Iliff Station Apartment Community Near Denver for $134M
AURORA, COLO. — 29th Street Capital (29SC) has purchased Parq at Iliff Station, a multifamily property located in Southeast Aurora, for $134 million.
Located at 2602 S. Anaheim St., Parq features 424 apartments and was built in 2018. 29SC plans to implement an improvement plan, including new smart-home technology packages, upgrading interior finishes and adding additional amenities throughout the community.
Haven Residential, 29SC’s in-house property management group, will operate the community.
Brian Eisendrath and Cameron Chalfant of CBRE arranged a fixed-rate acquisition through a life company for the buyer. The name of the seller was not released.
