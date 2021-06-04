29th Street Capital Acquires Parq at Iliff Station Apartment Community Near Denver for $134M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

Located in Aurora, Colo., Parq at Iliff Station feature 424 apartments.

AURORA, COLO. — 29th Street Capital (29SC) has purchased Parq at Iliff Station, a multifamily property located in Southeast Aurora, for $134 million.

Located at 2602 S. Anaheim St., Parq features 424 apartments and was built in 2018. 29SC plans to implement an improvement plan, including new smart-home technology packages, upgrading interior finishes and adding additional amenities throughout the community.

Haven Residential, 29SC’s in-house property management group, will operate the community.

Brian Eisendrath and Cameron Chalfant of CBRE arranged a fixed-rate acquisition through a life company for the buyer. The name of the seller was not released.