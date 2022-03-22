REBusinessOnline

29th Street Capital Buys 224-Unit Multifamily Property in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Venue-Museum-District-Houston

Venue Museum District in Houston totals 224 units. The property was built in 2009.

HOUSTON — Locally based investment firm 29th Street Capital has purchased Venue Museum District, a 224-unit multifamily property in Houston. Built in 2009, the community houses one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, outdoor grilling areas, a fitness center, sports lounge, business center, library and a clubhouse. The new ownership plans to upgrade the unit interiors. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Haven Residential, an affiliate of 29th Street Capital, will assume management of the property.

