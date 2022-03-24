29th Street Capital Buys 284-Unit Highbank Apartments in Houston

The Highbank is a 284-unit apartment community in Houston that was built in 2017.

HOUSTON — Locally based investment firm 29th Street Capital has purchased The Highbank, a 284-unit multifamily property located near Texas Medical Center in Houston. Built in 2017, the community offers amenities such as a pool, outdoor grilling areas, a fitness center and a clubhouse with a wine lounge and library. The new ownership plans to upgrade the unit interiors. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Haven Residential, an affiliate of 29th Street Capital, will assume management of the property.