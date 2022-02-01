29th Street Capital Buys 320-Unit Villas at Hermann Park Apartments in Houston
HOUSTON — Locally based investment firm 29th Street Capital has purchased Villas at Hermann Park, a 320-unit apartment community located near Texas Medical Center in Houston. Built in 2000, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and full-size washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, two conference rooms, a 24-hour fitness center, package pickup room, outdoor grilling and picnic stations and shuttle service to Texas Medical Center. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program. The seller was not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.