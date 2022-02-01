29th Street Capital Buys 320-Unit Villas at Hermann Park Apartments in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Villas at Hermann Park in Houston totals 320 units. The property was built in 2000.

HOUSTON — Locally based investment firm 29th Street Capital has purchased Villas at Hermann Park, a 320-unit apartment community located near Texas Medical Center in Houston. Built in 2000, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and full-size washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, two conference rooms, a 24-hour fitness center, package pickup room, outdoor grilling and picnic stations and shuttle service to Texas Medical Center. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program. The seller was not disclosed.