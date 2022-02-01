REBusinessOnline

29th Street Capital Buys 320-Unit Villas at Hermann Park Apartments in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Villas-at-Hermann-Park

Villas at Hermann Park in Houston totals 320 units. The property was built in 2000.

HOUSTON — Locally based investment firm 29th Street Capital has purchased Villas at Hermann Park, a 320-unit apartment community located near Texas Medical Center in Houston. Built in 2000, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and full-size washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, two conference rooms, a 24-hour fitness center, package pickup room, outdoor grilling and picnic stations and shuttle service to Texas Medical Center. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program. The seller was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  