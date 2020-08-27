REBusinessOnline

29th Street Capital Buys 350-Unit Greenhouse Apartments in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Greenhouse-Apartments-Katy

Greenhouse Apartments in Katy totals 350 units. The property was built in 2016.

KATY, TEXAS — Multifamily owner-operator 29th Street Capital has purchased Greenhouse Apartments, a 350-unit multifamily community located at 2040 Greenhouse Road in the western Houston suburb of Katy. Built in 2016, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with quartz countertops, glass backsplashes, European cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, coffee bar, playground, dog park, outdoor grilling areas, conference center and a clubroom. The new ownership will implement a value-add program by upgrading the landscaping, adding a package locker system and making technological improvements.

