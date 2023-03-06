29th Street Capital Purchases 232-Unit Solaire Apartments in Silver Spring, Maryland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Maryland, Multifamily, Southeast

SILVER SPRING, MD. — 29th Street Capital (29SC) has purchased Solaire Apartments, a 232-unit multifamily community located in Silver Spring. Amenities at the six-building community include a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool and sundeck, community room and a courtyard patio with a grilling station. 29SC plans to make upgrades to the property, which will be rebranded as Maven at Wheaton. Brian Crivella, Walter Coker, Bill Gribbin and Yalda Ghamarian of Berkadia represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Haven Residential, a company owned by 29SC, will oversee the leasing and management of the property. The sales price was not disclosed.