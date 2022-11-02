REBusinessOnline

29th Street Capital Purchases 274-Unit Ashton Brook Apartments in Louisville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kentucky, Multifamily, Southeast

Built in 1979, Ashton Brook Apartments features a swimming pool, fitness center, dog park, outdoor grilling and picnic area, playground and a laundry facility.

LOUISVILLE, KY. — 29th Street Capital (29SC) has purchased Ashton Brook Apartments, a 274-unit multifamily community located in Louisville. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Built in 1979, the Class B property features a swimming pool, fitness center, dog park, outdoor grilling and picnic area, playground and a laundry facility. Ashton Brook is situated near the headquarters of Haven Residential, 29SC’s in-house property management company that is taking over operations of the pet-friendly community.

