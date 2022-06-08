29th Street Capital Sells 308-Unit Live Oak Place Apartments in Northeast San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Chicago-based investment firm 29th Street Capital (29SC) has sold Live Oak Place, a 308-unit apartment community in Northeast San Antonio. The property features a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units with an average unit size of 668 square feet. Communal amenities include three pools, a clubhouse with a coffee bar and Wi-Fi, onsite laundry facilities and two dog parks. Jim Young, Matt Michelson and Chase Easley of Newmark represented 29SC in the sale. Matt Greer and Andrew Wilson, also with Newmark, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the undisclosed buyer.