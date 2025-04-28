29th Street Capital, Willton Investment Acquire 311-Unit Multifamily Community in Metro D.C.

SILVER SPRING, MD. — A partnership between Chicago-based 29th Street Capital (29SC) and Willton Investment Management has acquired Fenwick Apartments, a 311-unit multifamily community located in the Washington, D.C. suburb of Silver Spring, three blocks from the Silver Spring Transit Station. Upon completion of the Metro’s Purple Line in 2027, the complex will offer direct access to the I-270 Tech Corridor.

Originally built in 2014, Fenwick Apartments — which was 96.8 percent occupied at the time of sale — comprises studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 529 square feet to 1,017 square feet, according to Apartments.com. The property is LEED Gold-certified and includes amenities such as a resort-style pool, fitness center, business center and a rooftop lounge with a vertical garden. The partnership plans to renovate the property, with enhancements to the common and amenity areas.

29th Street Living, the in-house property management branch of 29SC, will oversee day-to-day operations at Fenwick.