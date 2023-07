WAXAHACHIE, TEXAS — A joint venture between two locally based firms, 2GR Equity and Connell Realty Services Inc., has completed construction of Cardinal Self Storage, a 570-unit facility located in the southern Dallas suburb of Waxahachie. Dallas-based Lone Star Self Storage will operate the 76,000-square-foot facility, which will be located at the corner of State Highway 77 and Cardinal Road. Merriman Anderson Architects designed the project, and Simmons Bank provided construction financing.