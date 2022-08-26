REBusinessOnline

2GR Equity, Connell Realty Underway on 562-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Waxahachie, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

WAXAHACHIE, TEXAS — A joint venture between two locally based firms, 2GR Equity and Connell Realty Services Inc., is underway on construction of a 562-unit self-storage facility in the southern Dallas suburb of Waxahachie. Dallas-based Lone Star Self Storage will operate the facility, which will be located at the corner of State Highway 77 and Cardinal Road. Simmons Bank provided construction financing for the project, which is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  