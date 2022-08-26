2GR Equity, Connell Realty Underway on 562-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Waxahachie, Texas

WAXAHACHIE, TEXAS — A joint venture between two locally based firms, 2GR Equity and Connell Realty Services Inc., is underway on construction of a 562-unit self-storage facility in the southern Dallas suburb of Waxahachie. Dallas-based Lone Star Self Storage will operate the facility, which will be located at the corner of State Highway 77 and Cardinal Road. Simmons Bank provided construction financing for the project, which is expected to be complete by the end of the year.