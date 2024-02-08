Thursday, February 8, 2024
2GR Equity, SHOP Development Acquire 177,000 SF Shopping Center in Metro Dallas

by Taylor Williams

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — A joint venture between two locally based firms, 2GR Equity and SHOP Development, has acquired the 177,000-square-foot Promenade North Shopping Center in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. The center was roughly 70 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Verizon Wireless, Papa Murphy’s and WingStop. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program that will include landscape and parking lot improvements, along with new paint, LED lighting and signage upgrades.

