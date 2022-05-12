REBusinessOnline

2GR Equity, SHOP Development Buy 132,000 SF Shopping Center in Grapevine, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS — A joint venture between two locally based firms, 2GR Equity and SHOP Development, has purchased Southlake Marketplace, a 132,000-square-foot shopping center in Grapevine, located in the northern central part of the metroplex. Hobby Lobby and Urban Air anchor the center, which was 92 percent leased at the time of sale, although the latter tenant owns its space. The new ownership plans to upgrade the center’s landscaping, signage and parking areas. The seller was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
12
Webinar: Inflation and Rising Interest Rates – Doom or Boom for the Seniors Housing Industry?
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  