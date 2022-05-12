2GR Equity, SHOP Development Buy 132,000 SF Shopping Center in Grapevine, Texas

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS — A joint venture between two locally based firms, 2GR Equity and SHOP Development, has purchased Southlake Marketplace, a 132,000-square-foot shopping center in Grapevine, located in the northern central part of the metroplex. Hobby Lobby and Urban Air anchor the center, which was 92 percent leased at the time of sale, although the latter tenant owns its space. The new ownership plans to upgrade the center’s landscaping, signage and parking areas. The seller was not disclosed.