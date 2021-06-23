2GR Equity, Tarantino Acquire 195,000 SF Retail Power Center in League City, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

LEAGUE CITY, TEXAS — A joint venture between metro Dallas-based 2GR Equity LLC and Houston-based Tarantino Properties has acquired League City Towne Center, a 195,000-square-foot retail power center in League City. The property sits on 31.5 acres at the southeast quadrant of Interstate 45 and FM 646 on the outskirts of Houston. Shadow-anchored by Home Depot and Target, League City Towne Center was 96 percent leased at the time of sale.