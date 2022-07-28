300 Venture Group Buys 155,920 SF Former JCPenney Site in Pleasanton, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

PLEASANTON, CALIF. — 300 Venture Group (3VG), along with its undisclosed capital partner, has purchased the former JCPenney site at 1500 Stoneridge Mall Road in Pleasanton. Terms of the acquisition were not released.

The 155,920-square-foot building is located on 9.8 acres of prime real estate in a high-barrier-to-entry market. The acquisition is a consistent with 3VG’s mission of profitably repositioning assets to maximize their value and create vibrant communities.

Nicholas Bicardo of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction.