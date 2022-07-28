REBusinessOnline

300 Venture Group Buys 155,920 SF Former JCPenney Site in Pleasanton, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

PLEASANTON, CALIF. — 300 Venture Group (3VG), along with its undisclosed capital partner, has purchased the former JCPenney site at 1500 Stoneridge Mall Road in Pleasanton. Terms of the acquisition were not released.

The 155,920-square-foot building is located on 9.8 acres of prime real estate in a high-barrier-to-entry market. The acquisition is a consistent with 3VG’s mission of profitably repositioning assets to maximize their value and create vibrant communities.

Nicholas Bicardo of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  