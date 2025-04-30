$31M Sandhills Global Youth Complex Opens in Lincoln, Nebraska

LINCOLN, NEB. — The Sandhills Global Youth Complex, a $31 million youth sports complex, has opened in Lincoln. The all-turfed complex will host local, regional and national baseball and softball tournaments and is home to Nebraska Wesleyan University’s baseball and softball games. The facility will also provide local youth baseball and softball instruction and programming and will serve as the home of Homer’s Heroes, a division of Lincoln Youth Baseball for boys and girls with physical and intellectual disabilities.

Sandhills Global Youth Complex is estimated to produce upwards of $15 million to $20 million in economic impact for the Lincoln community. The complex is made possible through a public-private effort that includes the City of Lincoln, Lancaster County, West Haymarket JPA and a number of private sector funders. The project is situated near the Haymarket District, Lincoln’s hotel and entertainment epicenter.