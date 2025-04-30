Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Sandhills Global Youth Complex is situated near the city’s Haymarket District. (Image courtesy of Sampson Construction)
DevelopmentMidwestNebraskaRetail

$31M Sandhills Global Youth Complex Opens in Lincoln, Nebraska

by Kristin Harlow

LINCOLN, NEB. — The Sandhills Global Youth Complex, a $31 million youth sports complex, has opened in Lincoln. The all-turfed complex will host local, regional and national baseball and softball tournaments and is home to Nebraska Wesleyan University’s baseball and softball games. The facility will also provide local youth baseball and softball instruction and programming and will serve as the home of Homer’s Heroes, a division of Lincoln Youth Baseball for boys and girls with physical and intellectual disabilities.

Sandhills Global Youth Complex is estimated to produce upwards of $15 million to $20 million in economic impact for the Lincoln community. The complex is made possible through a public-private effort that includes the City of Lincoln, Lancaster County, West Haymarket JPA and a number of private sector funders. The project is situated near the Haymarket District, Lincoln’s hotel and entertainment epicenter.

You may also like

JLL Arranges $41.5M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project...

MG Developer Obtains $105M Construction Loan for Multifamily...

Halpern Enterprises Acquires 166,035 SF Shopping Center in...

Pinnacle Opens 215-Unit Affordable Housing Community in South...

Trademark Adds New Tenants at Legacy Place Shopping...

PCCP, Endeavor Begin Third Phase of Development at...

Panattoni Breaks Ground on 430,141 SF Lincolnshire Industrial...

SRS Brokers $14.1M Sale of Single-Tenant Retail Portfolio...

Aerospace Company Signs 36,149 SF Industrial Lease in...