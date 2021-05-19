33 Realty Brokers $25M Condo Deconversion Sale in Crystal Lake, Illinois

Randall Village Condominiums will be upgraded and turned into apartments. The property was built in 1998.

CRYSTAL LAKE, ILL. — 33 Realty has brokered the $25 million deconversion sale of Randall Village Condominiums in Crystal Lake, about 45 miles northwest of Chicago. Built in 1998, the property consists of 21 two-story buildings as well as a clubhouse and 26 garage parking spaces. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, grilling area and meeting rooms. Sean Connelly, John Meyer and Matt Petersen of 33 Realty brokered the transaction. The undisclosed buyer plans to invest in substantial unit upgrades. Under the Condominium Property Act in Illinois, condo unit owners can elect to sell a property if 75 percent or more are in agreement. Sellers then have the option to either move out of their units or lease them back from the new owner.