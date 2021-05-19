REBusinessOnline

33 Realty Brokers $25M Condo Deconversion Sale in Crystal Lake, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Randall Village Condominiums will be upgraded and turned into apartments. The property was built in 1998.

CRYSTAL LAKE, ILL. — 33 Realty has brokered the $25 million deconversion sale of Randall Village Condominiums in Crystal Lake, about 45 miles northwest of Chicago. Built in 1998, the property consists of 21 two-story buildings as well as a clubhouse and 26 garage parking spaces. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, grilling area and meeting rooms. Sean Connelly, John Meyer and Matt Petersen of 33 Realty brokered the transaction. The undisclosed buyer plans to invest in substantial unit upgrades. Under the Condominium Property Act in Illinois, condo unit owners can elect to sell a property if 75 percent or more are in agreement. Sellers then have the option to either move out of their units or lease them back from the new owner.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
20
Webinar: Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook — What’s Next Now That the Pandemic End is in Sight?
May
26
Webinar: Health at the Core — Real Estate Redefines its Value Proposition. And We ALL Benefit
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews