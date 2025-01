SAN ANTONIO — Texas-based investment firm 35 South Capital has purchased The Collection, a 52,000-square-foot shopping center in San Antonio’s Alamo Heights neighborhood. The center is home to tenants such as SoLuna Mexican restaurant, Revolución café and juice bar, Braza Brava Pizzeria, The Union Yoga + Strength, K. Charles & Co. salon, St. John luxury women’s clothing store and several medical providers. The seller was an affiliate of Lindenmuth Realty LP.