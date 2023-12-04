Monday, December 4, 2023
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

35 South Capital Buys 84-Unit Village Place Apartments in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Locally based investment firm 35 South Capital has purchased Village Place Apartments, an 84-unit multifamily complex in Houston’s Hedwig Village neighborhood. The complex consists of 13 buildings on a 3.5-acre site. According to Apartments.com, units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, clubhouse, outdoor grilling and dining stations and onsite laundry facilities. Newmark brokered the sale of the property. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

