Monday, May 19, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
LoansMidwestMissouriOffice

3650 Capital Originates $55M Loan for Refinancing of Office Tower in Metro St. Louis

by Kristin Harlow

CLAYTON, MO. — 3650 Capital has originated a $55 million loan to refinance Shaw Park Plaza, a 15-story, 278,000-square-foot office building in Clayton near St. Louis. The loan carries a five-year term. The borrower, Tryperion Holdings, has owned the property since July 2021. Since that time, the firm has executed a value-add business plan, investing $12.6 million in leasing expenditures and resulting in a 125 percent increase in net operating income. The building’s occupancy sits at nearly 97 percent. Proceeds from the loan were used to refinance the existing $52.7 million floating-rate debt and fund closing costs.

You may also like

HALL Structured Finance Provides $41.1M Construction Loan for...

Newmark Negotiates 207,740 SF Headquarters Lease for Homage...

SPERRY Brokers Sale of Two Shopping Centers in...

Mercantile Bank Acquires 31,500 SF Office Building in...

Carr Properties Receives Site Plan Approval for Office-to-Multifamily...

Deriva Energy Relocates Headquarters to One South Office...

PSRS Secures $10M Refinancing for Mercy Medical Office...

Platinum CRE Arranges $3.3M Sale of Retail, Office...

EquiCap Commercial Brokers Sale of 258,450 SF Self-Storage...