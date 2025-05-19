3650 Capital Originates $55M Loan for Refinancing of Office Tower in Metro St. Louis

CLAYTON, MO. — 3650 Capital has originated a $55 million loan to refinance Shaw Park Plaza, a 15-story, 278,000-square-foot office building in Clayton near St. Louis. The loan carries a five-year term. The borrower, Tryperion Holdings, has owned the property since July 2021. Since that time, the firm has executed a value-add business plan, investing $12.6 million in leasing expenditures and resulting in a 125 percent increase in net operating income. The building’s occupancy sits at nearly 97 percent. Proceeds from the loan were used to refinance the existing $52.7 million floating-rate debt and fund closing costs.