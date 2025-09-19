Friday, September 19, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The-Coastline-Stamford
The Coastline will be a 13-story, 198-unit apartment building in downtown Stamford that is expected to open in summer 2027.
ConnecticutDevelopmentLoansMultifamilyNortheast

3650 Capital Provides $32M Mezzanine Loan for Stamford Multifamily Project

by Taylor Williams

STAMFORD, CONN. — Miami-based lender 3650 Capital has provided a $32 million mezzanine loan for The Coastline, a 198-unit multifamily project that will be located in the southern coastal Connecticut city of Stamford. The Coastline, which will be located in the city’s downtown area, will rise 13 stories and will include 17 units that will be subject to income restrictions, as well as 4,500 square feet of retail space. The amenity package will consist of a fourth-floor pool and outdoor lounge, a 14th-floor rooftop deck with a dog run, fitness center, a children’s play area, tenant lounge, multiple conference rooms and a bocce ball court. Perkins Eastman is the project architect, and KL Masters Construction Co. is the general contractor. Bank OZK is the senior lender. Newmark arranged the mezzanine loan on behalf of the developer, a partnership led by local developer F.D. Rich Co. Completion is slated for summer 2027.

You may also like

Multifamily Group Arranges Sale of 168-Unit Complex in...

Carbon Shepherd Completes 78-Unit Seniors Housing Property in...

Scout Motors to Invest $300M for New 2.3...

Berkadia Brokers $73M Sale of Adjacent Apartment Buildings...

Jim Chapman Construction Breaks Ground on 304-Unit Build-to-Rent...

Newmark Provides Agency Refinancing for New 350-Unit Apartment...

Endeavor Arranges Sale of 328-Unit Apartment Community in...

Standard Brokerage Negotiates Sale of 153,400 SF Industrial...

Echo Real Estate Sells Medical Office Building in...