3650 Capital Provides $32M Mezzanine Loan for Stamford Multifamily Project

STAMFORD, CONN. — Miami-based lender 3650 Capital has provided a $32 million mezzanine loan for The Coastline, a 198-unit multifamily project that will be located in the southern coastal Connecticut city of Stamford. The Coastline, which will be located in the city’s downtown area, will rise 13 stories and will include 17 units that will be subject to income restrictions, as well as 4,500 square feet of retail space. The amenity package will consist of a fourth-floor pool and outdoor lounge, a 14th-floor rooftop deck with a dog run, fitness center, a children’s play area, tenant lounge, multiple conference rooms and a bocce ball court. Perkins Eastman is the project architect, and KL Masters Construction Co. is the general contractor. Bank OZK is the senior lender. Newmark arranged the mezzanine loan on behalf of the developer, a partnership led by local developer F.D. Rich Co. Completion is slated for summer 2027.