Wednesday, December 3, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Viking-Mill-Apartments-Philadelphia
The redevelopment of the mill structure that is part of Viking Mill Apartments in Philadelphia is expected to be completed early next year, while completion of the ground-up building is slated for the fourth quarter of 2026.
LoansMultifamilyNortheastPennsylvania

3650 Capital Provides $37.5M Construction Loan for Philadelphia Multifamily Conversion Project

by Taylor Williams

PHILADELPHIA — Miami-based lender 3650 Capital has provided a $37.5 million senior construction loan for Viking Mill Apartments, a two-building, 177-unit multifamily conversion project that will be located in Philadelphia’s East Kensington neighborhood. The borrower, Delaware-based Chatham Bay Group, will redevelop the site of a former mill structure that dates back to the 1870s into a 77-unit complex and also construct a 100-unit building from the ground up. The new complex will offer a fitness center, coworking space, lounge areas and 7,750 square feet of retail space. Christopher Garzone, Ken Wellar and George Johnson of Global Real Estate Advisors (GREA) arranged the debt through 3650 Capital on behalf of the developer.

You may also like

LV Collective, Kayne Anderson Buy 797-Bed Student Housing...

Gantry Secures $17.5M Refinancing for Multifamily Property in...

Helios Arranges Refinancing for 165-Bed Skilled Nursing, Assisted...

Advanced Real Estate Buys 104-Unit Newhope Village Apartment...

Marcus & Millichap Secures $38M Acquisition Loan for...

Greysteel Arranges Sale of 146-Unit Apartment Community in...

Vastland Obtains $130M Construction Financing for VOCE Hotel...

Atlas Opens 192-Unit Hawkins Apartments in Chamblee, Georgia

Seven Hills Realty Trust Provides $37.3M Financing for...