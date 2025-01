PLANO, TEXAS — A partnership between 3650 Capital and Reap Capital has acquired The Calvin, a 167-unit apartment complex in Plano. The Calvin offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool and a dog park. Taylor Snoddy and Charles Hubbard of Northmarq brokered the deal, the seller of which was not disclosed. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program.