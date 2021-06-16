REBusinessOnline

3650 REIT Funds $59M Acquisition Loan for Industrial Property in Yaphank, New York

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, New Jersey, Northeast

50-Horseblock-Road-Yaphank-New-York

The industrial property located at 50 Horseblock Road in Yaphank, New York, totals 491,200 square feet.

YAPHANK, N.Y. — 3650 REIT has funded a $59 million acquisition loan for 50 Horseblock, a 491,200-square-foot industrial property in the Long Island community of Yaphank. Built in 1986, the property was fully leased to New Jersey-based drug manufacturer Amneal Pharmaceuticals at the time of sale. Building features include a clear height of 28 feet and 12 loading docks. Adam Licari and Jeff Shriver of Eastdil Secured arranged the 10-year loan on behalf of the borrower, private equity firm New Mountain Capital.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Affordable Housing Business

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews