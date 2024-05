COLUMBUS, OHIO — 3650 REIT and JPMorgan Chase & Co. have provided a $62 million loan for the refinancing of Columbus Business Park, a 2.2 million-square-foot industrial development located at 4545 Fisher Road in Columbus. The borrowers are Industrial Commercial Properties LLC and Industrial Realty Group. Columbus Business Park features 225 dock doors, seven drive-in doors and clear heights ranging from 25 to 35 feet. The loan term was five years.