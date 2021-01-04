3650 REIT Provides $31M Construction Loan for Office, Retail Project in Houston
HOUSTON — Miami-based lender 3650 REIT has provided a $31 million construction loan for an office and retail project that will be located at 4411 San Felipe St. in Uptown Houston. The property will consist of three floors of office space and ground-floor retail space. Michael Fleischer and Shin Bowers of 3650 REIT originated the 30-month loan to DC Partners, a Houston-based developer. Completion is slated for January 2022.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.