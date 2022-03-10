REBusinessOnline

3650 REIT Provides $38M Refinancing for Thompson San Antonio-RiverWalk Hotel

Posted on by in Hospitality, Loans, Multifamily, Texas

Thompson-San-Antonio-RiverWalk-Hotel

The Thompson San Antonio RiverWalk Hotel includes 59 condo, all but one of which have been sold. (Image courtesy of Powers Brown Architecture)

SAN ANTONIO — Miami-based direct lender 3650 REIT has provided a $38 million loan for the refinancing of Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk, a 162-room luxury hotel and residential building near the city’s downtown area. Thompson, which is part of the Hyatt family of brands, opened the hotel in February 2021. The property includes 59 for-sale residences, all but one of which have been sold. Lawrence Britvan and Dylan Brandt of Hodges Ward Elliott arranged the financing through 3650 REIT on behalf of the developer and borrower, Houston-based DC Partners. Michael Fleischer, Joel Thompson and Noah Moghavem led the transaction for 3650 REIT. The loan carries a term of 30 months and two six-month extension options.

