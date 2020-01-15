3650 REIT Provides $50M Construction Loan for Multifamily Community in Miami Gardens

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Center at Miami Gardens will feature three residential buildings and a clubhouse.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. — 3650 REIT has provided a $50 million construction loan for the development of the Center at Miami Gardens, a 259-unit multifamily property to be located at 19279 NW 27th Ave. in Miami Gardens. Located 18 miles northwest of Miami and less than three miles from Interstate 95, the Center at Miami Gardens will feature three residential buildings and a clubhouse. Los Angeles-based multifamily developer The Latigo Group LLC broke ground in October 2019 and plans to deliver the first apartments in late 2020, with completion scheduled for spring of 2021. The complex will be situated on approximately 10 acres of land along with parks and ponds.