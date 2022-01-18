3650 REIT Provides $60.5M Construction Loan for Houston Multifamily Project

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Multifamily, Texas

The Vic on Park Row in Houston will total 363 units across two four-story buildings.

HOUSTON — Miami-based balance sheet lender 3650 REIT has provided a $60.5 million construction loan for The Vic on Park Row, a 363-unit multifamily project that will be located in Houston’s Energy Corridor neighborhood. Amenities will include a game room, entertainment area, business center, conference room, fitness center and a bowling alley, as well as an outdoor recreational area with a pool, dog park and playground. The developer and borrower is locally based firm Huntington Properties. A tentative completion date was not released.