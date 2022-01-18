REBusinessOnline

3650 REIT Provides $60.5M Construction Loan for Houston Multifamily Project

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Multifamily, Texas

Vic-on-Park-Row-Houston

The Vic on Park Row in Houston will total 363 units across two four-story buildings.

HOUSTON — Miami-based balance sheet lender 3650 REIT has provided a $60.5 million construction loan for The Vic on Park Row, a 363-unit multifamily project that will be located in Houston’s Energy Corridor neighborhood. Amenities will include a game room, entertainment area, business center, conference room, fitness center and a bowling alley, as well as an outdoor recreational area with a pool, dog park and playground. The developer and borrower is locally based firm Huntington Properties. A tentative completion date was not released.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Jan
27
Webinar: Increase Seniors Housing NOI & Equity Value with IoT Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  