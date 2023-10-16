Monday, October 16, 2023
3650 REIT Provides $71.5M Acquisition Financing for Creekside Town Center in Roseville, California

by Amy Works

ROSEVILLE, CALIF. — 3650 REIT has provided a $71.5 million loan for the acquisition of Creekside Town Center, a retail center located in Roseville, roughly 20 miles northeast of Sacramento. Built in 2001, the property comprises 10 buildings and was 95.6 occupied at the time of financing.

Tenants at the center include Best Buy, Barnes & Noble, Old Navy, Michaels, Marshalls, Nordstrom Rack, Burlington and Bob’s Discount Furniture.

Palmer Capital arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, Cane Cos. Management. The seller was not disclosed.

