3650 REIT Provides $85M Loan for Refinancing of Office Building in Wilmington, Delaware

Posted on by in Delaware, Loans, Northeast, Office

WSFS Bank Center in Wilmington, Delaware, totals 371,000 square feet.

WILMINGTON, DEL. — 3650 REIT, a Miami-based direct lender, has provided an $85 million loan for the refinancing of WSFS Bank Center, a 371,000-square-foot office building in Wilmington, about 30 miles south of Philadelphia. Developed by Buccini/Pollin Group in 2006, the property serves as the corporate headquarters of WSFS Bank. David Strongwater of Lantern Real Estate placed the loan, which carries a 120-month term, with 3650 REIT on behalf of Buccini/Pollin.