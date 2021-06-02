REBusinessOnline

3650 REIT Secures $68.5M Refinancing Loan for Patewood Corporate Center in Greenville

Posted on by in Loans, Office, South Carolina, Southeast

Patewood Corporate Center

Built in 1985 and renovated in 2015, Patewood Corporate Center is the closest suburban office park to downtown Greenville and is close Interstates 385 and 85.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — 3650 REIT has secured a $68.5 million loan to refinance Patewood Corporate Center, a six-building, 447,000-square-foot office park located at 10-80 Patewood Drive in Greenville. Joe Hercenberg of Walker & Dunlop arranged the seven-year, fixed-rate loan through JFR Global Investments.

The financing brings 3650 REIT to approximately $301.7 million in capital deployed in 2021 year-to-date.

Built in 1985 and renovated in 2015, Patewood Corporate Center offers space at a discount to buildings located in Greenville’s urban core. The center is the closest suburban office park to downtown Greenville and is close Interstates 385 and 85, as well as Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport. The tenants are mostly engineering companies, including Raytheon Technologies and Day & Zimmermann.

3650 REIT is a Miami-based commercial real estate lender originating and servicing portfolio loans for relationship borrowers. The company has recently provided a $68 million loan to fund the acquisition of PetSmart Headquarters, which is a three-building, approximately 365,000-square-foot office complex located in Phoenix.

