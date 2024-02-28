36th Street Partners Purchases 17,360 SF Multi-Tenant Industrial Property in Ontario, California

ONTARIO, CALIF. — 36th Street Partners has acquired a multi-tenant industrial property, located at 1804-1828 E. Elma Court in Ontario, from a private investor for $3.5 million.

Built in 1982 on 1.3 acres in the Inland Empire region, the 17,360-square-foot property includes 13 units that are 100 percent occupied with tenants using the spaces for office and warehouse purposes.

JW Capital is 36th Street’s equity partner on the deal. Brian Tressen of Martin Associates represented 36th Street Partners.