Wednesday, September 30, 2026
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AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

37th Parallel Acquires 222-Unit Apartment Complex in Sachse, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SACHSE, TEXAS — Virginia-based investment firm 37th Parallel Properties has acquired Woodbridge Villas, a 222-unit apartment complex in Sachse, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. Built on 10.5 acres in 2002, Woodbridge Villas features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 875 square feet across 11 residential buildings. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, business center, outdoor grilling and dining stations and a pet park. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

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