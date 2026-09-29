37th Parallel Acquires 222-Unit Apartment Complex in Sachse, Texas

SACHSE, TEXAS — Virginia-based investment firm 37th Parallel Properties has acquired Woodbridge Villas, a 222-unit apartment complex in Sachse, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. Built on 10.5 acres in 2002, Woodbridge Villas features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 875 square feet across 11 residential buildings. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, business center, outdoor grilling and dining stations and a pet park. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.