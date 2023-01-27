REBusinessOnline

37th Parallel Properties Acquires 291-Unit Apartment Community in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Grand-Reserve-Apartments-Katy

The Grand Reserve Apartments in Katy totals 291 units.

KATY, TEXAS — Virginia-based investment firm 37th Parallel Properties has acquired Grand Reserve, a 291-unit apartment community located in the western Houston suburb of Katy. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 933 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, clubhouse, coffee bar, package lockers and a dog park. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program.

