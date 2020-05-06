REBusinessOnline

37th Parallel Properties Acquires 344-Unit Apartment Portfolio in Austin, San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Bridgehead Apartments, a 128-unit community in Austin, is one of three properties in 37th Parallel's newly acquired portfolio.

AUSTIN AND SAN ANTONIO — 37th Parallel Properties has acquired a portfolio of three apartment communities totaling 344 units in Austin and San Antonio. The properties include the 128-unit Bridgehead Apartments in Austin, the 132-unit Melrose Place Apartments in Austin and the 84-unit Tradewinds Apartments in San Antonio. The properties were built in the 1980s and had a collective occupancy of 97.6 percent at the time of sale. Cutt Ableson and Colin Marusak of Berkadia arranged an undisclosed amount of agency financing for the acquisition. Charles Cirar, Michael Wardlaw and Colin Cannata of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
May
7
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
May
8
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business