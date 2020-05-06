37th Parallel Properties Acquires 344-Unit Apartment Portfolio in Austin, San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Bridgehead Apartments, a 128-unit community in Austin, is one of three properties in 37th Parallel's newly acquired portfolio.

AUSTIN AND SAN ANTONIO — 37th Parallel Properties has acquired a portfolio of three apartment communities totaling 344 units in Austin and San Antonio. The properties include the 128-unit Bridgehead Apartments in Austin, the 132-unit Melrose Place Apartments in Austin and the 84-unit Tradewinds Apartments in San Antonio. The properties were built in the 1980s and had a collective occupancy of 97.6 percent at the time of sale. Cutt Ableson and Colin Marusak of Berkadia arranged an undisclosed amount of agency financing for the acquisition. Charles Cirar, Michael Wardlaw and Colin Cannata of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.