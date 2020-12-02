REBusinessOnline

384-Unit Solana Apartments Trades Hands in Indianapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Multifamily

Solana Apartments is situated in the Keystone Crossing submarket of Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — An affiliate of Inland Private Capital Corp. has sold Solana Apartments in Indianapolis to a real estate fund managed by Covenant Capital Group. The 384-unit waterfront apartment community is situated in the Keystone Crossing submarket of Indianapolis. The three-story property was built in 2014. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse, business center, fitness center and game room. Steve LaMotte Jr., Dane Wilson and Alex Possick of CBRE represented the seller.

