Creation, Crow Holdings Sell 234,475 SF Industrial Facility in Haltom City, Texas

HALTOM CITY, TEXAS — A partnership between Phoenix-based developer Creation and Crow Holdings Capital has sold Northmark Commerce Center, a 234,475-square-foot industrial facility located in the northern Fort Worth suburb of Haltom City. The cross-dock facility was fully leased to Ryder Integrated Logistics at the time of sale. Completed in 2023, Northmark Commerce Center features 32-foot clear heights, 56 dock doors and parking for 132 cars and 19 trailers. The site also houses a secured drop lot with 104 additional trailer stalls. Jack Fraker, Dustin Volz, Stephen Bailey, Dom Espinosa, Zach Riebe, Taylor Hare and Chloie Mercer of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.