The-Great-290-Distribution-Center-Houston
The Great 290 Distribution Center in Houston owes its name to the location near the junction of I-290 and Grand Parkway.
Sealy & Co. Acquires 500,840 SF Industrial Property in Northwest Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Dallas-based investment firm Sealy & Co. has acquired The Great 290 Distribution Center, a newly built, 500,840-square-foot industrial property located near the intersection of The Grand Parkway and I-290 in northwest Houston. Designed by Powers Brown Architecture and developed by Pagewood, The Great 290 Distribution Center occupies 41 acres within a 64-acre site, allowing tenants additional space for outdoor trailer parking or materials storage. The property was fully leased at the time of sale to HVAC systems provider Daikin Comfort Technologies. Trent Agnew and Charlie Strauss of JLL represented Pagewood in the transaction. Sealy & Co. was self-represented.

