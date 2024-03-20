Partnership Acquires 395-Unit Apartment Community in North Dallas, Plans New Rent Restrictions

DALLAS — A partnership between three investment firms — California-based Waterford Property Co., The Vistria Group and Brooklyn-based Northern Liberties — has acquired Domain at Midtown Park, a 395-unit apartment community in North Dallas. Concurrent with the sale, the new ownership entered into a 99-year ground lease with the Dallas Housing Finance Corp. to place rent restrictions on the property in exchange for a full property tax abatement. More specifically, 51 percent of the units will be reserved for renters earning 80 percent or less of the area median income (AMI), while 39 percent of the residences will be earmarked for households earning 140 percent or less of AMI. The remaining units will be rented at market rates. Domain at the Park was originally constructed in 2016 and offers amenities such as a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, business center, outdoor grilling and dining stations, dog park and a golf simulator. Walker & Dunlop originated Freddie Mac acquisition financing for the deal.