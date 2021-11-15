REBusinessOnline

3D Development, Midas Open 123-Room Element by Westin Hotel in Metro Dallas

The new Element by Westin hotel in Richardson totals 123 rooms.

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — A joint venture between 3D Development, which has offices in Georgia, Texas and Tennessee, and St. Louis-based hotel investment and management firm Midas has opened a 123-rom Element by Westin hotel in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. The four-story hotel, which is located within a 5.2-acre mixed-use development, features suites with fully equipped kitchens. Gray Design Group served as the project architect, and MW Builders was the general contractor. Commerce Bank provided construction financing.

