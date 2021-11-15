3D Development, Midas Open 123-Room Element by Westin Hotel in Metro Dallas
RICHARDSON, TEXAS — A joint venture between 3D Development, which has offices in Georgia, Texas and Tennessee, and St. Louis-based hotel investment and management firm Midas has opened a 123-rom Element by Westin hotel in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. The four-story hotel, which is located within a 5.2-acre mixed-use development, features suites with fully equipped kitchens. Gray Design Group served as the project architect, and MW Builders was the general contractor. Commerce Bank provided construction financing.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.