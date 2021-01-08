3D Development Partners to Build 123-Room Element by Westin Hotel in Metro Dallas

The new Element by Westin in Richardson will comprise 123 guest suites.

RICHARDSON, TEXAS —3D Development Partners, which has offices in Georgia, Tennessee and Texas, will build a 123-room hotel in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson that will be operated under the Element by Westin brand. The hotel’s suites will feature full kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms. Amenities will include a fitness center, pool and bike rental program. 3D Development is partnering with Missouri-based management firm Midas Hospitality on the project, which is expected to open this summer.