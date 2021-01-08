REBusinessOnline

3D Development Partners to Build 123-Room Element by Westin Hotel in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Texas

Element-by-Westin-Richardson

The new Element by Westin in Richardson will comprise 123 guest suites.

RICHARDSON, TEXAS —3D Development Partners, which has offices in Georgia, Tennessee and Texas, will build a 123-room hotel in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson that will be operated under the Element by Westin brand. The hotel’s suites will feature full kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms. Amenities will include a fitness center, pool and bike rental program. 3D Development is partnering with Missouri-based management firm Midas Hospitality on the project, which is expected to open this summer.

