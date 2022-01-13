3D Investments Acquires Tivoli Village Mixed-Use Development in Las Vegas for $216M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Mixed-Use, Nevada, Office, Restaurant, Retail, Western

Tivoli Village in Las Vegas features 669,406 square feet of office, retail and restaurant space.

LAS VEGAS — Beverly Hills, Calif.-based 3D Investments has purchased Tivoli Village, an open-air, mixed-use property located at 400 S. Rampart Blvd. in Las Vegas. Property and Building Corp. and IDB Group USA sold the asset for $216 million.

Built in 2009 and 2016, Tivoli Village features 669,406 square feet of Class A office, retail and restaurant space across 28 acres. Additionally, the property includes an 8.3-acre development parcel entitled for more than 300 residential units.

Marlene Fujita Winkel of Cushman & Wakefield’s Las Vegas office represented the seller in the deal. Dave Alleman of Marquis Aurbach Coffing served as counsel for the seller.