3D Investments Acquires Tivoli Village Mixed-Use Development in Las Vegas for $216M
LAS VEGAS — Beverly Hills, Calif.-based 3D Investments has purchased Tivoli Village, an open-air, mixed-use property located at 400 S. Rampart Blvd. in Las Vegas. Property and Building Corp. and IDB Group USA sold the asset for $216 million.
Built in 2009 and 2016, Tivoli Village features 669,406 square feet of Class A office, retail and restaurant space across 28 acres. Additionally, the property includes an 8.3-acre development parcel entitled for more than 300 residential units.
Marlene Fujita Winkel of Cushman & Wakefield’s Las Vegas office represented the seller in the deal. Dave Alleman of Marquis Aurbach Coffing served as counsel for the seller.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.