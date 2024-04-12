3H Group Breaks Ground on 123-Room Hyatt-Branded Hotel in Chattanooga, Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, TENN. — Developer 3H Group has broken ground on a new, 123-room Hyatt-branded hotel in Chattanooga. Dubbed the Caption by Hyatt Chattanooga, the property is being developed under a franchise agreement between 3H and Hyatt Hotels Corp.

Upon completion, the hotel will feature a 24-hour market, workspaces, a rooftop bar, meeting space and food-and-beverage concept Talk Shop. This will mark the second Caption by Hyatt hotel in Tennessee. A construction timeline for Caption by Hyatt Chattanooga was not disclosed.