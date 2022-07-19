3Step Sports Signs 64,000 SF Office Lease in Andover, Massachusetts

ANDOVER, MASS. — 3Step Sports, which provides services and support to youth athletics programs, has signed a 64,000-square-foot office lease at Brickstone Square in the northern Boston suburb of Andover. The 1 million-square-foot, four-building campus was originally constructed about 100 years ago and recently underwent an extensive capital improvement program. Blake Baldwin, Shayne O’Neil and Petra Flynn of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, KS Partners, in the lease negotiations. Matt Quinlan of SVN Parsons represented the tenant.