REBusinessOnline

3Step Sports Signs 64,000 SF Office Lease in Andover, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

ANDOVER, MASS. — 3Step Sports, which provides services and support to youth athletics programs, has signed a 64,000-square-foot office lease at Brickstone Square in the northern Boston suburb of Andover. The 1 million-square-foot, four-building campus was originally constructed about 100 years ago and recently underwent an extensive capital improvement program. Blake Baldwin, Shayne O’Neil and Petra Flynn of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, KS Partners, in the lease negotiations. Matt Quinlan of SVN Parsons represented the tenant.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jul
20
Webinar: The Rise of TikTok — How Student Housing Operators Can Generate Leases with TikTok
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  