Partnership Tops Out 14-Story Mixed-Income Multifamily Project in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between BEB Capital, Totem, Ofer Cohen and SK Development has topped out a 14-story, 187-unit mixed-income multifamily project at 737 Fourth Ave. in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood. Valued at $143 million, the property will house one-, two- and three-bedroom units, with 46 residences to be reserved for households earning roughly 50 percent or less of the area median income. The building will also feature a fitness center, game and media lounge, coworking lounge, private dining and entertainment areas, tenant storage space and a rooftop garden, as well as 6,200 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Completion is slated for fall 2025. Financing for the project consisted of a $96 million construction loan that was co-originated by Canyon Partners and J.P. Morgan and a $25 million equity investment from Tribeca Investment Group.